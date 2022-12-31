Webster County Sheriff still looking for answers in the disappearance of Prem Prasad

Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, disappeared from an area near Elm Branch Road on Friday (December 16) morning.(ky3)
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing woman.

Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, disappeared from an area near Elm Branch Road on Friday, December 16, morning.

“We’ve had several different sightings of her in the past few weeks and have several different areas that we believe she was frequenting,” said Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole, “But we can’t personally get our our eyes on her.”

On December 16, Prasad went missing from her home near Marshfield, when KY3 went to speak to her long-term boyfriend, he refused to answer any questions and asked us to leave.

Prasad was last seen just before the Ozarks experienced brutal temperatures of -40 degrees, but Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole says he believes that she is still out there.

“She may be with somebody right now who thinks she’s somebody else,” said Sheriff Cole. “So we’re trying to get the word out but there’s several different factors at play and different avenues that this may go down. So we’re trying to investigate them all.”

The sheriff’s department says she was last seen somewhere in the area along the intersection of SSR-KK and SSR-A, but what’s more, is that they say that she withdrew a relatively large sum of cash just before she disappeared.

Investigators say she suffers from a mental illness. Prasad is believed to be on foot. They believe she may be wearing her coat since it is missing. Cole says that makes the investigation more difficult.

“It makes it a lot more difficult to predict the behavior because we don’t know always exactly which behavior we’re dealing with. So we don’t, it’s hard to Harder, harder to predict what the next move will be. So makes it a little tougher. "

If you see Prasad, call 911 or call the Webster County Sheriff’s Department at 417-859-3911.

