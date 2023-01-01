Andrew Bailey to be sworn in as new Missouri AG

Andrew Bailey will be sworn as Missouri's new Attorney General on January 3rd, 2023.
Andrew Bailey will be sworn as Missouri's new Attorney General on January 3rd, 2023.(Office of the Governor)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - After Eric Schmitt was elected to become a United States Senator in November, a replacement Attorney General needed to be chosen. The position was given to Andrew Bailey, and Bailey will be sworn in this upcoming week.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office will be hosting a swearing-in ceremony for Bailey on Tuesday, January 3.

Governor Mike Parson will be attending the ceremony to fulfill Bailey’s appointment to the post.

The Swearing-In Ceremony for Bailey will take place in the Missouri Supreme Court Building in Jefferson City.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Maynard mugshot. Courtesy: Webster County Sheriff's Office
Burrell Behavioral Health employee facing charges for abusing his eldest daughter since 2017
SGF Head-on Crash
Springfield Police Department investigating head-on crash on National Ave.
Regal announces closing date for its Hollywood Theaters in downtown Springfield
The setup is still in place for strong to severe thunderstorm chances on Monday. As a result,...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First Alert Day for Monday’s storm chances
Courtesy: Laclede County Jail
Lebanon, Mo. man charged with child sex crimes at wife’s home babysitting operation

Latest News

Chelsea, Kris, and Greyson Soltys. Courtesy: Mercy Hospital Springfield
Mercy Springfield announce first babies born in 2023
The setup is still in place for strong to severe thunderstorm chances on Monday. As a result,...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First Alert Day for Monday’s storm chances
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Alert Day in place for storms on Monday
Missouri State guard Donovan Clay (5) reacts after making a three-point basket during the...
Clay’s 15 help Missouri State beat Drake 52-49
The first baby born at a Springfield hospital in 2023 arrived at 12:25 a.m.
CoxHealth announces first Springfield baby of 2023