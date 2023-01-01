Clay’s 15 help Missouri State beat Drake 52-49

Missouri State guard Donovan Clay (5) reacts after making a three-point basket during the...
Missouri State guard Donovan Clay (5) reacts after making a three-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Loyola Chicago in Chicago, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Donovan Clay had 15 points in Missouri State’s 52-49 win against Drake on Sunday.

Clay also contributed eight rebounds, five assists, and four blocks for the Bears (7-7, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Kendle Moore scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Chance Moore shot 3 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Bulldogs (11-4, 2-2) were led in scoring by Tucker DeVries, who finished with 20 points. D.J. Wilkins added 11 points for Drake. In addition, Roman Penn finished with six points, eight assists and three steals.

Missouri State went into halftime leading Drake 30-23. Dalen Ridgnal scored eight points in the half. Missouri State pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 44-38 with 7:11 remaining in the half. Clay scored nine second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Missouri State hosts Evansville while Drake visits Southern Illinois.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Maynard mugshot. Courtesy: Webster County Sheriff's Office
Burrell Behavioral Health employee facing charges for abusing his eldest daughter since 2017
SGF Head-on Crash
Springfield Police Department investigating head-on crash on National Ave.
Regal announces closing date for its Hollywood Theaters in downtown Springfield
Courtesy: Laclede County Jail
Lebanon, Mo. man charged with child sex crimes at wife’s home babysitting operation
First Alert Weather Day in effect
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to severe storms possible tomorrow

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates after scoring past Denver...
Sluggish Chiefs beat Broncos for 15th straight time, 27-24
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during an NFL football game...
Mahomes surpasses 5,000 yards passing for second time in his career
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the field following an NFL football...
Chiefs face Broncos as they try to keep pace atop AFC
O-Zone: Drury 80, St. Mary's 56