CoxHealth announces first Springfield baby of 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth announced the first baby born in Springfield in 2023.

According to CoxHealth, the first baby born at a Springfield hospital in 2023 arrived at 12:25 a.m.

Brantley Mykhael Brennan was born at Cox South and weighs five pounds, 14 ounces, and measures 19 inches long.

“My water broke at 8:15 p.m., and he was here just after midnight. I was surprised and thankful at how quick and smooth the whole process was,” says mom Caitlin Goebel.

CoxHealth says Brantley is the first child of Caitlin and Kodey Brennan.

“I was really calm through everything, and now that he’s here it feels so natural. I’ve always wanted to be a mom, and now that he’s here, he’s perfect,” says Caitlin.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.