CoxHealth announces first Springfield baby of 2023

By Chris Six
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth announced the first baby born in Springfield in 2023.

Brantley Mykhael Brennan was born at Cox South and weighs five pounds, 14 ounces, and measures 19 inches long.

“My water broke at 8:15 p.m., and he was here just after midnight. I was surprised and thankful at how quick and smooth the whole process was,” says mom Caitlin Goebel.

CoxHealth says Brantley is the first child of Caitlin and Kodey Brennan.

“I was really calm through everything, and now that he’s here it feels so natural. I’ve always wanted to be a mom, and now that he’s here, he’s perfect,” says Caitlin.

