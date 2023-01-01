Father speaks out after daughter is a victim of a Lebanon man’s alleged sex crimes

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Thomas Kincheloe, 44, of Lebanon, is accused of sexually assaulting multiple kids, including a three-year-old girl.

The victim’s father, who did not want his identity shared, was shocked.

”We had to ask the hard question and ask my daughter (if) she had been touched by Thomas, and she stated that she had,” said the father.

Kincheloe has been charged with sex crimes, including statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, deviant sexual intercourse, and second-degree child molestation. The father said it was hard to understand what happened.

“You do background checks when they go over to places, and you hear about all this stuff in the world, the mean things. You just don’t think it happens to your family,” said the father.

Investigators say multiple kids said their babysitter’s husband, Kincheloe, had been touching them inappropriately in private areas. The father wants the justice system to do all the families right.

“He’s not going to win this,” said the father. “He’s not going to hold the power. We will take back our power, and my daughter will have her voice.”

In court documents, the detective ends by saying, “I believe that the defendant poses a danger to a crime victim because he has victimized 4+ children at the time of typing this.”

The father wants anyone who was hurt to speak up.

“He thinks that he’s above the law, and he’s not,” said the father. “If we all rally together, we can make sure that our daughters or our kids get the justice we need.”

The father said if your kids tell you anything that seems off, believe them.

“Whether it be good, bad, or ugly, you got to take their word for it,” said the father. “There are bad people out there that do bad things. If they’re not heard, that bad stuff can continue.”

The father said he wants everyone to come out and tell their story if they were affected so that Kincheloe can be behind bars for as long as possible.

We will update you when more comes out.

