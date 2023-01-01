Firefighters in the Ozarks weigh in on how to stay safe with fireworks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As we approach the New Year, fireworks have become part of the celebration. Firefighters say you can have fun and stay safe.

“Honestly, just be a good role model and be safe when you’re out there enjoying your time,” said Battlefield Fire Battalion Chief Duke Wits. “Fireworks are extremely dangerous, and we’re seeing injuries more and more throughout the year.”

Make sure when you set off those colorful explosives, you are doing so in a safe environment and away from any buildings on a stable surface. You should have eye protection and a bucket of water handy just in case, and you should always have a designated sober shooter.

“Fireworks are perfectly safe when they’re used appropriately, and the best way to do that is to always have a sober adult with you at any party,” said Lauren Wilson with Fireworks Supermarket. “You should always have adult supervision with kids, and that adult again should be sober. When you have your fireworks, you need to make sure that they are on an appropriate surface with a bucket of water with you at all times, safety glasses, and little things like that.”

Battalion Chief Wits says how you discard those used fireworks is just as important as how you use them.

“You obviously want to have water available if you’re shooting off fireworks,” said Battalion Chief Wits. “But once you’re done with them if you can soak them, like overnight, and then discard them in your trash and try to keep your trash away from your house.”

