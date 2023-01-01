FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some fog & mild air to start 2023 Sunday

Good Saturday evening to you all on this New Year’s Eve. We certainly saw our last afternoon of 2022 end on a mild note with many of us seeing highs push into the lower to middle 60s. After seeing more sunshine this afternoon, we’ll see some clouds pass through from west to east once again through the evening and into the overnight. As far as temperatures go, we’ll go from the 50s this evening to upper 40s as we ring in 2023 at the midnight hour.

We can keep our weather quiet for New Year’s Day as we wrap up the weekend before changes start to head in on Monday. During the day Sunday, we’ll see a warm front come in from the south to make sure temperatures stay above normal once again. Then, the cold front out west will head our way on Monday.

Before the cold front gets here, we’ll have partly cloudy skies return for some overnight. For areas that stay clear enough with a relatively calm south breeze, some fog will certainly be possible in the eastern parts of the Ozarks. While we aren’t expecting anything really dense, the thickest fog could drop visibilities down to a mile or less overnight and by sunrise Sunday.

Whether you see clouds or fog overnight, it will be a cool start to the day with temperatures dropping back into the middle 40s across much of the area. Keep in mind that these numbers are close to what our average HIGHS should be to start the new year.

With the expectation of the morning fog to burn away after 9 or 10 a.m. with partly sunny skies taking over for the rest of the day, we’re expecting highs to climb back into the lower to middle 60s across the Ozarks. If the fog hangs around a little longer than expected, then we’ll revisit these numbers and possibly lower them. The bottom line is that we’ll still have highs above normal to kick off the first day of 2023.

After a quiet start to 2023, things will get a bit active for the first Monday of the year. We are still keeping the First Alert Weather Day in place for Monday since we’ll see rain and thunderstorms that could turn strong to severe. In fact, there’s a marginal risk for severe weather covering the Missouri Ozarks while a slight risk covers northern Arkansas.

While we can keep much (if not all) of Monday morning dry, more moisture, shear, lift and some instability will build in by the time Monday afternoon gets going. There’s a chance that northern Arkansas could see some scattered thunderstorms after 2 or 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

While a chance for some scattered thunderstorms will be around late Monday afternoon, we’ll see more widespread rain and thunderstorms get going early Monday evening as the cold front comes in from the west.

The front will work across the Ozarks from west to east. That means the western Ozarks could see the strong to severe thunderstorm chances come to an end before 9 o’clock Monday evening while storms could continue in the eastern Ozarks. Indications show that we all should be done with the thunderstorm chances by the midnight hour as we head into Tuesday.

In terms of the threats that we’re watching for, the main threats for us will be some high wind gusts near 60 mph (maybe pushing near 70 mph in the slight risk area), lightning and heavy rain. With the amount of instability in question, we’re keeping the threat for hail and tornadoes on the low side. Still, we’ll keep an eye on all of these risks as we work through our Monday.

When it comes to expected rainfall with this system, all of the rain will come in Monday afternoon through Monday night. In that short period of time, we’ll have rain totals range between half an inch on the low end to as much as 2.5″ in some parts of the Ozarks. With these amounts posing at least a minor flooding risk for the eastern Ozarks, we’ll keep an eye on this threat as well.

Once Monday’s front clears out, another cold front with this system will sweep through on Tuesday. Tuesday’s cold front will be the one to send temperatures back down for the rest of the week.

After Monday’s highs in the middle 60s, we’ll see lows in the upper 40s Tuesday morning and afternoon temperatures in the lower 50s. Lows will drop back into the 20s Wednesday and Thursday with highs around 40°. That will be back below our average high of 44°. Indications do show that we’ll climb back into the 40s and 50 by next weekend.

