Regal announces closing date for its Hollywood Theaters in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Regal announced it will close the Hollywood Theaters at College Station in Springfield in January.

The company set the closing date for January 5. The company announced the Joplin location will remain open.

Cineworld Group, the parent company, started Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. in September. Theaters worldwide have been hurt by sagging sales since the pandemic began.

Below is the post the company made on Facebook.

