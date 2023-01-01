Regal announces closing date for its Hollywood Theaters in downtown Springfield

(Michael Van Schoik)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Regal announced it will close the Hollywood Theaters at College Station in Springfield in January.

The company set the closing date for January 5. The company announced the Joplin location will remain open.

Cineworld Group, the parent company, started Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. in September. Theaters worldwide have been hurt by sagging sales since the pandemic began.

Below is the post the company made on Facebook.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Laclede County Jail
Lebanon, Mo. man charged with child sex crimes at wife’s home babysitting operation
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
Barbara Walters, news pioneer and ‘The View’ creator, dies
Court documents read Courtney Ungaro used ‘employee salary contributions’ to pay for vacations,...
On Your Side Investigation: Dept. of Labor claims Springfield private school founder pocketed teacher retirement funds for vacations
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022
Todd Maynard mugshot. Courtesy: Webster County Sheriff's Office
Burrell Behavioral Health employee facing charges for abusing his eldest daughter since 2017

Latest News

Springfield Police Department investigating head-on crash on National Ave.
Courtesy: Laclede County Jail
Father speaks out after daughter is a victim of a Lebanon man’s alleged sex crimes
Father of daughter speaks out after Lebanon, Mo. man charged with child sex crimes
Firefighters in the Ozarks weigh in on how to stay safe with fireworks