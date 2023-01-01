Springfield Police investigating head-on crash on National Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers with the Springfield Police Department are investigating a head-on crash that occurred Saturday evening.

The crash happened on N. National Ave, north of the National and Kearney Street intersection. Police say a wrong-way driver hit another car head-on and possibly hit another car.

Two people have been taken to the hospital in stable condition, and one person is in custody.

Police are currently investigating the crash as a DUI.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.