Crews spend hours containing vacant house fire in Springfield, Mo.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Springfield spent hours Sunday evening keeping a vacant house fire from spreading.

Crews were called out for a large house fire at Grant and Catalpa in Springfield a little after 5:00 p.m. Sunday. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the abandoned building was fully engulfed when they got on the scene. Crews then spent nearly two and a half hours keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.

Officials say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

