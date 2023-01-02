Doctors say drastic weather changes in the Ozarks may trigger allergies

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The drastic weather changes in the Ozarks in the past weeks may take a toll on your allergies.

Fiona Mobley and Betty Hunter live in southwest Missouri. The allergies hit them hard.

“It’s not fun, but that’s part of being in Missouri,” said Hunter.

“Pretty annoying to deal with allergies all the time,” said Mobley.

Hunter said she feels the effects right away.

“It’s a terrible season,” said Hunter. “When you wake up, you got allergies, and the drainage starts and the cough.”

Dr. William Micka, with CoxHealth, said the high winds, moisture, and higher temperature are a cluster for allergies.

“The wind can kind of kick up spores from the ground when mold grows and make it airborne, that can trigger symptoms,” said Dr. Micka.

He said mold could be one of the leading allergy problems when the weather changes as quickly as it has and causes symptoms.

“Sinus problems, congestion, sinus pressure, pain, nasal congestion,” said Dr. Micka.

More people in the Ozarks, such as Shelly Mincks, feel it.

“Eyes get glossy and foggy,” said Mincks. “My nose, drainage, lots of drainage.”

Dr. Micka said allergies could sometimes be confused with viral respiratory illnesses.

He says a temporary quick fix, like a sinus rinse, could go a long way.

Dr. Micka said these could be found at any pharmacy for around $5 and are easy to use, but you need to wash after every use and only use distilled water because bacteria could be inside tap water.

“Wash out your sinuses on a daily basis can go a long way to help reduce sinus symptoms,” said Dr. Micka. “Help the allergy symptoms and also help in those circumstances where people are experiencing viral infections.”

Hunter said she hopes allergy season gets pushed back.

“Actually, with the colder weather, they’ve been better,” said Hunter. “But if it starts warming up, I’m sure I’ll know when they come back.”

Doctors said humidifiers and over-the-counter medicines could also help reduce allergies.

