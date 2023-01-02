FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Arkansas counties

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You should have all eyes on the skies beginning Monday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in northern Arkansas. The watch last until 9 p.m. It includes these counties:

  • Izard, Ark
  • Newton, Ark.
  • Searcy, Ark.
  • Sharp, Ark.
  • Stone, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for all modes of severe storms Monday night, including tornadoes. The system will likely impact more than just these Arkansas counties.

