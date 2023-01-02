FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First Alert Day for Monday’s storm chances

Good Sunday evening to you all. Our first day of 2023 turned out to be an unseasonably mild one across the Ozarks. After the stubborn dense fog burned away, plenty of sunshine returned with our south wind in play. That took us from morning lows in the middle 40s (what our average high should be) to highs in the lower to middle 60s this afternoon. Even though we’ll stay quiet tonight and to start Monday out, our focus is on our next storm system coming in from the west.

With our warm front already working through the region, our next cold front out west is ready to head our way. (KY3)

Through Monday morning, we’ll continue to see more milder air and more moisture work into the Ozarks from the south. Even with more moisture on the way in, it won’t result in any rain or thunderstorm chances tonight or through our Monday morning.

Even in the warm sector of our storm system, we'll stay dry for the night and Monday morning. (KY3)

For temperatures, we’ll have lows early overnight drop back into the lower to middle 50s and hold in the 50s by sunrise Monday morning. Before any storms can develop, the south wind at 7-15 mph (gusts near 25) will push highs to 67° in Springfield. The rest of the area will be unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70° for Monday afternoon.

Before any storms, the south wind will push temperatures well into the 60s for Monday afternoon. (KY3)

By Monday afternoon, some breaks in the clouds could certainly allow our atmosphere to become more unstable. Otherwise, the overall setup with this storm system coming in will bring in plenty of wind shear, lift, moisture and some instability to come together and bring a chance for severe weather. With the Ozarks in a Level 1 to Level 2 risk for severe weather, this is why we have our First Alert Weather Day still in place for Monday.

While much of the Missouri Ozarks still remains under a marginal risk for severe weather, the slight risk covers northern Arkansas and southern Missouri south of US 60. (KY3)

By the 2 to 4 p.m. time frame, parts of northern Arkansas will be the first to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms develop and lift northeast closer to the Missouri/Arkansas state line. The Missouri Ozarks should remain relatively quiet for much of the afternoon.

Parts of northern Arkansas will have the first chance to see scattered rain and thunderstorms after 2 or 3 o'clock Monday afternoon. (KY3)

By early Monday evening, the cold front will begin to approach the western Ozarks near the I-49 corridor. As it does, we’ll see that front fire off additional rain and thunderstorms in the western Ozarks after 5 or 6 o’clock. Once they develop, these storms could certainly turn strong to severe.

As the cold front comes in by 5 or 6 o'clock Monday evening, storms will develop in the western Ozarks. (KY3)

Through Monday evening, the front will push the line (solid or broken) of thunderstorms eastward across the Ozarks. By 9 o’clock the storms will be around the US 65 corridor.

As the front pushes through to the east, storms will work across the US 65 corridor by 9 o'clock Monday night. (KY3)

After working across the eastern Ozarks between 9 p.m. and midnight going into Tuesday morning, the storms will exit the area to the east as we work through the rest of the overnight hours.

The storms will clear the eastern Ozarks to the east by the midnight hour going into Tuesday morning. (KY3)

As for the main threats with the strongest thunderstorms, I’m expecting the biggest threats to be lightning, moderate to heavy rainfall and wind gusts that could push near or over 60 mph. The wind threat may even be a little higher in northern Arkansas with the strongest potential wind gusts ranging between 60 and 70 mph. Even though the threat for large hail and tornadoes is looking lower compared to the other threats, these are all threats that we’ll certainly continue to keep a close eye on.

Given the setup for Monday, the bigger threats with the strongest thunderstorms will mainly be high wind gusts, heavy rain and lightning. (KY3)

After the storms exit, another cold front will come in during the day on Tuesday. With no moisture with this cold front, this will be the start of our downward trend in temperatures.

Even with another cold front coming in, we'll be calm and cooler for Tuesday. (KY3)

After temperatures go from the lower 60s by midnight Tuesday to the lower 50s by sunrise Tuesday morning, the cold front will only let temperatures climb back into the 50s for much of the area for the afternoon. Even with some spots in the eastern Ozarks pushing highs close to 60°, we will notice chillier air work in for Tuesday.

After morning temperatures near 50°, we'll only have highs back in the middle to upper 50s for Tuesday afternoon. (KY3)

Behind that system and with the main upper-level low parked to our north through the middle of the week, that will continue to force temperatures back down to temperatures we expect during the winter. Highs will drop into the upper 30s to near 40° for Wednesday and Thursday before we can get back into the middle to upper 40s on Friday.

After Monday's storm system, we'll see temperatures take a tumble back into the January chill. (KY3)

While the upper-level setup will allow temperatures to push back into the lower 50s for Saturday and Sunday of next weekend, there will be a quick upper-level wave that will pass to the north of us by Saturday.

While warmer by the weekend, a wave could bring some scattered showers our way for mainly Saturday morning. (KY3)

That system could give us our only other chance for rain by next weekend with maybe some scattered showers for Saturday morning. Otherwise, we’ll keep quiet for next weekend with morning lows in the middle to upper 30s and highs back in the lower 50s.

