Mercy Springfield announce first babies born in 2023
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy Springfield announced Sunday the first boy and girl born in 2023 at Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital Springfield.
The first baby was born at 12:32 a.m. His name is Greyson Mikal (pronounced Michael) Soltys, weighing 9 pounds, 10 ounces.
Greyson is the first child of parents Chelsea and Kris Soltys, and is named after both his grandpa and his uncle.
Mercy says its first girl born in 2023 was born Sunday afternoon. Her name is Zovie Amelia Anderson and weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and is nearly 20 inches long.
Both babies were welcomed with special gift baskets.
