Mercy Springfield announce first babies born in 2023

Chelsea, Kris, and Greyson Soltys. Courtesy: Mercy Hospital Springfield
Chelsea, Kris, and Greyson Soltys. Courtesy: Mercy Hospital Springfield(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy Springfield announced Sunday the first boy and girl born in 2023 at Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital Springfield.

The first baby was born at 12:32 a.m. His name is Greyson Mikal (pronounced Michael) Soltys, weighing 9 pounds, 10 ounces.

Greyson is the first child of parents Chelsea and Kris Soltys, and is named after both his grandpa and his uncle.

Zovie Amelia Anderson. Courtesy: Mercy Hospital Springfield
Zovie Amelia Anderson. Courtesy: Mercy Hospital Springfield(KY3)

Mercy says its first girl born in 2023 was born Sunday afternoon. Her name is Zovie Amelia Anderson and weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and is nearly 20 inches long.

Both babies were welcomed with special gift baskets.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Maynard mugshot. Courtesy: Webster County Sheriff's Office
Burrell Behavioral Health employee facing charges for abusing his eldest daughter since 2017
SGF Head-on Crash
Springfield Police Department investigating head-on crash on National Ave.
Regal announces closing date for its Hollywood Theaters in downtown Springfield
The setup is still in place for strong to severe thunderstorm chances on Monday. As a result,...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to severe storms possible tomorrow
Courtesy: Laclede County Jail
Lebanon, Mo. man charged with child sex crimes at wife’s home babysitting operation

Latest News

The setup is still in place for strong to severe thunderstorm chances on Monday. As a result,...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to severe storms possible tomorrow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Alert Day in place for storms on Monday
Missouri State guard Donovan Clay (5) reacts after making a three-point basket during the...
Clay’s 15 help Missouri State beat Drake 52-49
The first baby born at a Springfield hospital in 2023 arrived at 12:25 a.m.
CoxHealth announces first Springfield baby of 2023