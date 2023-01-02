Mercy Springfield announce first babies born in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy Springfield announced Sunday the first boy and girl born in 2023 at Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital Springfield.

The first baby was born at 12:32 a.m. His name is Greyson Mikal (pronounced Michael) Soltys, weighing 9 pounds, 10 ounces.

Greyson is the first child of parents Chelsea and Kris Soltys, and is named after both his grandpa and his uncle.

Zovie Amelia Anderson. Courtesy: Mercy Hospital Springfield (KY3)

Mercy says its first girl born in 2023 was born Sunday afternoon. Her name is Zovie Amelia Anderson and weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and is nearly 20 inches long.

Both babies were welcomed with special gift baskets.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.