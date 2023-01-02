Missouri man accused of shooting at state trooper found dead in Florida

Christopher Storlie is wanted and considered armed and dangerous. The Missouri State Highway...
Christopher Storlie is wanted and considered armed and dangerous. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says he shot at a trooper in Carter County on Sunday, Dec. 18.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Chris Six
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri man who opened fire at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in December 2022, has been found dead in Florida.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G, Christopher Storlie was found dead in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Florida, Friday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol release, a trooper tried to stop a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade around 1:19 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, for failing to signal on Parsons Road, north of U.S. Highway 60, in Carter County.

After a short chase, they said the suspect stopped the vehicle, got out, and shot at the trooper.

The patrol car was hit several times, but the trooper was uninjured.

