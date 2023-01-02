Missouri State University chief of staff leaving after 11 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University announced Monday that its Chief of Staff, Ryan DeBoef, will leave the university after 11 years.

According to a press release, DeBoef is moving on to be a partner at Hahn | DeBoef Government Relations. DeBoef’s last day at MSU will be January 31, and the university says he will continue to represent MSU as part of the contract lobbying team.

DeBoef started at MSU in 2011 as legal counsel in the office of general counsel, then was promoted to chief of staff/assistant to the president for governmental relations in 2014.

“Ryan has been a tremendous advocate for Missouri State, successfully representing MSU in Jefferson City on both policy and capital appropriations,” said MSU President Clif Smart. “I’m excited for him as he moves in a new direction. I know he will continue to be a force in the state of Missouri.”

According to a press release, DeBoef led efforts to pass and defend against the passage of many pieces of policy legislation each year in the Missouri General Assembly. He also led efforts to secure operating and capital appropriations for Missouri State.

MSU President Clif Smart has begun looking for DeBouf’s replacement.

