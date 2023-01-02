Multiple agencies battle a rapidly growing brush fire in Nixa, Mo.

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Nixa, along with Clever, Highlandville, and Battlefield Fire Protection District, responded to a rapidly growing brush fire in Nixa.

“Originally, it started as a quarter acre,” said Nixa Battalion Chief Gary Josephson. “And by the looks that I’m estimating about 35 to 40 acres., and it grew in a short amount of time. Within five minutes, it grew and tripled in size.”

Battalion Chief Josephson says that, luckily, nobody was injured.

Onlookers like Darren Lindemann watched in awe as the fire consumed an estimated 40 acres of land.

“You could see the fire actually spreading out across the entire field,” said Lindemann. “I mean, it was literally a wall of flames.”

Lindemann added that it was something out of a horror movie.

“It’s just, it’s apocalyptic,” said Lindemann. “I mean, you just, you see this huge smoke cloud, and as you get closer, and you see the flames, the smoke all of a sudden turns yellow, which is the flames up inside the smoke columns that you don’t see. It’s creepy. It really is creepy.”

While there is no burn ban in effect, firefighters say you need to be careful if you are going to burn and always get a permit beforehand.

“If you plan on burning, be wise, make sure the conditions are favorable to burn and contact your local fire department to ensure that it is a good burning day,” said Josephson. “If you are burning, make sure it’s cleared out, and it’s not surrounded by tall grass, and you have to stay with it when you’re doing a controlled burn. That way, if it does get out of control, we’re not behind the eight ball trying to catch up to a bigger fire. “

Nixa fire also said the property owner did not have a burn permit, and they will be investigating the fire further.

