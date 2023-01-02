NFL flexes Chiefs vs. Raiders to Saturday on KSPR

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The NFL flexed the regular season finale for the Kansas City Chiefs to Saturday afternoon on KSPR.

The Chiefs will play the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

The outcome will impact the Chiefs seeding for the playoffs. As of Monday morning, the Chiefs could earn anywhere from the No. 1 seed to the No. 3 seed.

