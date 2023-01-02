Over 1,700 without power in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Utilities outage map shows over 1,500 people are without power around Springfield.

In the middle of town near Phelps Grove Park, there are 803 people without power, and on the southwest side of Springfield between Battlefield Road and Republic Road, there are 904 people without power.

City Utilities says weather is the cause of the power outages and that crews are working to restore the power.

