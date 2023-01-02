Ozark family impacted by tornado says they take every weather warning seriously

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - April 30, 2019, will always be a day that people living in the Waterford subdivision in Ozark will remember.

That is the day a tornado hit several homes in the middle of the night.

“I never dreamt in any capacity that it would happen to us,” says Kent Rogers, whose home was a total loss. “We’re just average, blue-collar, run-of-the-mill, normal God-fearing folks.”

“If it can happen to us it can happen to anyone.”

Rogers and his family heard on the news that there was a chance they could see bad weather.

“We made a plan for you,” he says. “Like we always thought we’d run into the closet, and this is where we’re going to go.”

Rogers says KY3′s Ron Hearst said he saw something on the radar near his home, and within minutes he was running to that closet to take cover.

There were no deaths from this tornado though some did suffer from injuries.

“If there’s weather close to you, get your shoes and socks on,” Rogers says.

“Get your phone. Get your purse and wallet. [Get] anything of any importance and just pay attention.”

