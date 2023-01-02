Ozark family impacted by tornado says they take every weather warning seriously

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - April 30, 2019, will always be a day that people living in the Waterford subdivision in Ozark will remember.

That is the day a tornado hit several homes in the middle of the night.

“I never dreamt in any capacity that it would happen to us,” says Kent Rogers, whose home was a total loss. “We’re just average, blue-collar, run-of-the-mill, normal God-fearing folks.”

“If it can happen to us it can happen to anyone.”

Rogers and his family heard on the news that there was a chance they could see bad weather.

“We made a plan for you,” he says. “Like we always thought we’d run into the closet, and this is where we’re going to go.”

Rogers says KY3′s Ron Hearst said he saw something on the radar near his home, and within minutes he was running to that closet to take cover.

There were no deaths from this tornado though some did suffer from injuries.

“If there’s weather close to you, get your shoes and socks on,” Rogers says.

“Get your phone. Get your purse and wallet. [Get] anything of any importance and just pay attention.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regal announces closing date for its Hollywood Theaters in downtown Springfield
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner seriously injured while plowing snow in Nevada
Chelsea, Kris, and Greyson Soltys. Courtesy: Mercy Hospital Springfield
Mercy Springfield announce first babies born in 2023
Todd Maynard mugshot. Courtesy: Webster County Sheriff's Office
Burrell Behavioral Health employee facing charges for abusing his eldest daughter since 2017
Strong to severe storms possible today and tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms expected this evening

Latest News

Waterford neighborhood still recovering after 2019 tornado
Pre-filed bills in Missouri could give free food to students
2 pre-filed bills could give students free food during the school day in Missouri.
Pre-filed bills in Missouri could give free food to students
Portraits from Fall photo days, September 5, 2019. Visual Media/Missouri State University
Missouri State University chief of staff leaving after 11 years