SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle overturned in what appeared to be a two-vehicle crash around 9:30 am at the corner of S. National Ave. and Seminole St. The crash was reported with injuries. Officers directed traffic around the area until just before 10:30am.

National and Seminole crash (KY3)

