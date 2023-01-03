Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC

As a result, the power has been out for hours in the area
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.

The car left the road to the right just south of E. 21st Street and Prospect, went up over the curb, and hit two wooden electrical poles. Both poles were sheared off at their bases.

The car kept going north, but started to slide. At that point, it hit a third wooden electrical pole.

Both the pole and car were sheared in half, according to police.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evergy then went to the area and started working to restore power.

The police said that, as of 7:50 p.m., “the power is still out from about 18th and Prospect to 27th and Prospect, Wabash to Benton.”

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

