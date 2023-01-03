Downtown Springfield Association hopes to find new movie theater chain to replace Regal Hollywood’s leaving

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It was on New Year’s Eve that the Regal Hollywood Theaters movie chain announced it would be closing its location at downtown Springfield’s College Station.

The theater’s last day of operation will be Thursday, January 5 but the Downtown Springfield Association is already making it known that the organization will be working with the owners of the building to try and find another movie theater chain to move in.

Located just west of the square, the Regal Hollywood Theaters was part of the $8.6 million College Station project which also includes a parking garage and retail space.

Considered an important part of downtown’s revitalization, the theaters have been through a lot of challenges over the years from changing corporate ownership to being closed because of the pandemic during 2020 to seeing their current parent company, Cineworld Group, declare Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September.

“This is a lingering effect of the pandemic,” said Downtown Springfield Association Executive Director Rusty Worley when asked to comment about the closing on Monday. “When you have thousands of movie screens closed not only around the country, but across the world for over a year, it affects the company’s ability to be sustainable over time. It’s also an effect of being part of a larger corporate chain that is not directly connected to Springfield or the Ozarks. And then there’s the nature of entertainment these days. There’s more options with streaming and other sources so movie theaters have faced a challenge in competing for those entertainment dollars.”

The fact that the current theaters are owned by a global giant with no local connection is one reason why Worley says he is looking forward to working with Scott Tillman Redevelopment, the local owner of the building, to find another movie theater chain that might be more community-friendly.

For example, the local manager of the Regal Hollywood Theaters was not allowed by her corporate headquarters to speak with us about the closing and a call to the corporate’s media line got a recording.

So Worley is hoping that another chain willing to invest in improvements and community relations might be more successful.

“This theater has a lot of potential,” he pointed out. “And there are some things that could be done to it to make it very competitive in the marketplace. Just looking at getting one-or-two large-format screens or looking at updating the menu to be more competitive with what’s offered in the industry. Plus there’s strengthening connections with downtown. That’s something we’re certainly open to doing. Looking at the future here there’s going to be millions of dollars in investments at both the front door and back door of this site. The Grant Avenue Parkway will be right here at the front and the Renew Jordan Creek greenway project will be right behind it so this is an attractive site.”

Worley says he believes it’s important to have a movie theater downtown.

“These 14 screens combined with the Moxie are the only movie screens north of Battlefield,” he explained. “So we feel it’s important for center city and north Springfield to have these types of options. It also compliments our entertainment mix for downtown with live theater, restaurants and other performances.”

Worley also said that the expected development around the movie theater hasn’t come along as expected either.

“The theater opened roughly 15 years ago and because of the recession it stunted the growth of this College Station project right out of the gate,” he said. “The grassy areas on both sides of the movie theater were supposed to be additional dining and retail but that didn’t play out. It’s an area that still needs further development in and around it. Across the street we continue to work with property owners about options to renovate those facilities (at what used to be Remington’s music venue). And then we’re working to get some anchor restaurant tenants into the first floor of College Station. This could be an opportunity to reevaluate some of those plans and inject new life into this west side of downtown.”

