Heavy traffic anticipated for Ozark Whataburger opening

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark Whataburger opens Tuesday.

After the opening of the Republic location led to congested traffic, Ozark police officers are working to ensure everything goes smoothly.

When the Texas-based fast food chain opened its Republic location, people lined up hours before workers started taking orders. This led to dozens of cars creating some traffic issues. The Ozark Police Department is working with the franchise to direct traffic accordingly. Officers will be stationed to direct traffic in the area.

“The biggest problem we would face is if Marlar Lane traffic actually backed up around 19th Street at over around 17th street and then over to South Street itself,” said Lt. Jared Drye with the Ozark Police Department. “So ideally, by having the staff down there, we’ll be able to hopefully get cars in and out of the parking lot efficiently to where that’s not an issue but we are prepared for that if that becomes a problem.”

Officers say that they haven’t previously assisted with an opening like this.

“I’d say the first couple of days based on some of the other openings,” said Drye It’s definitely going to be extra congestion in the area. And so we just asked people to be patient and try and work with the officers that are down there to make it as efficient for everybody,”

Officers will not allow you to make a left turn into the restaurant on marler street. instead, you will need to make a right turn on 17th street, then another right onto marler street before turning right into the parking lot.

The restaurants will open with drive-thru service only, with plans to roll out additional service options, including dining room access, ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com , curbside, and delivery in the coming weeks.

If you are hoping to place an order, the map below shows how traffic will flow for the drive-thru line.

Traffic map (KY3)

