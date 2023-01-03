KC Chiefs react to collapse of Buffalo Bills player

Buffalo Bills reaction
Buffalo Bills reaction(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Among other NFL teams and players, the Kansas City Chiefs took to Twitter to offer a statement about the Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin that collapsed on Monday during a game with the Bengals.

KC Chiefs
KC Chiefs(KY3)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also tweeted about Hamlin’s collapse.

KC Chiefs Mahomes
KC Chiefs Mahomes(KY3)

Damar Hamlin was trending on Twitter Tuesday Morning. Hamlin, 24, is sedated, in critical condition, at UC Medical Center according to the Buffalo Bills.

