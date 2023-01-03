KC Chiefs react to collapse of Buffalo Bills player

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Among other NFL teams and players, the Kansas City Chiefs took to Twitter to offer a statement about the Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin that collapsed on Monday during a game with the Bengals.

KC Chiefs (KY3)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also tweeted about Hamlin’s collapse.

KC Chiefs Mahomes (KY3)

Damar Hamlin was trending on Twitter Tuesday Morning. Hamlin, 24, is sedated, in critical condition, at UC Medical Center according to the Buffalo Bills.

