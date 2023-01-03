Missouri State House Minority Leader Quade files abortion ban repeal

Rep. Crystal Quade/Springfield, Mo.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) — Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade filed legislation on Tuesday to undo Missouri’s abortion ban.

Missouri’s abortion ban went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade in June. The 2019 Missouri law prohibits abortions “except in cases of a medical emergency.”

State Rep. Quade, a Democrat from Springfield, called the law draconian and dangerous.

“State law now deprives Missourians of the right to make choices for themselves, their families, and their reproductive futures,” State Rep. Quade said. “Physicians and health care providers have had to surrender their medical expertise to the interpretations of lawyers and the whims of politicians. Meanwhile, the women of Missouri suffer.”

House Bill 544 repeals the provisions added to the statute in the 2019 House Bill, which outlawed abortion in the state after six weeks. Under new House Bill 126, abortions are only permitted if the mother faces a vaguely defined “medical emergency.” Healthcare providers, physicians, and hospital legal departments have disagreed on what constitutes a medical emergency.

“People will die if we continue to allow this horrific law to stand,” State Rep. Quade said. “My bill will save lives and return dignity and freedom to reproductive health care in Missouri.”

