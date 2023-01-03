Monday Night Football incident shines spotlight on need for safety measures at all sporting events

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People all across the Ozarks joined the nation on Monday night in praying and hoping for the recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field after making a tackle during the Bills nationally-televised game in Cincinnati.

As horrified players, coaches and fans looked on in shock, Hamlin was quickly given CPR and defibrillation and taken to a Cincinnati hospital, where he’s listed in critical condition after what was described as “cardiac arrest.” The game was not continued.

As everyone knows, sports injuries can happen at any event. While parents often worry about concussions, contusions, or broken bones, watching a 24-year-old’s heart stop on national TV was an alarming reminder of yet another potential danger in sports activities.

While the cause of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest has not yet been determined, experts say there are several possibilities, including a condition known as Commotio cordis (Latin, “agitation or disruption of the heart”), a sudden stoppage of the heart that occurs as a result of a blow to the area directly over the heart at a critical time during the cycle of a heartbeat.

Hamlin had just gotten to his feet after making a hard chest tackle when he suddenly collapsed.

Commotio Cordis is commonly seen in athletes between the ages of 8 and 18 who are hit by projectiles like baseballs, hockey pucks, or lacrosse balls. Getting hit by baseballs accounts for 61 percent of the cases.

“It is very rare that it happens,” said Mercy Cardiologist Indrajeet Mahata. “The chances are extremely low. With a blunt trauma, you would anticipate more mechanical and physical problems like bone and muscle injuries but not electrical issues of the heart.”

Only one-or-two out of every 100,000 athletes experience sudden cardiac arrest yearly, with males and African-Americans at greater risk.

Yet despite the rarity of cardiac arrests, this latest incident is bound to make more parents weary of letting their children participate in sports activities.

“That concern should be short-lived because the benefits of sports participation far outweigh not participating,” said Jim Raynor, Mercy Sports Medicine Administrative Coordinator. “Inactivity is far more detrimental than sports participation. Driving across town is far more at-risk than sports participation, even in high-collision sports like football and ice hockey.”

And just as a quick medical response, including CPR and AED defibrillation, saved Hamlin’s life, experts say every youth sporting event should also have safety measures.

“What parents should know is, ‘what is the response going to be?’” Raynor said. “Is there a health care professional around? Is there an emergency action plan? Have those plans been posted? Is there a collaboration of parents, coaches, and officials as to what happens if an unfortunate event takes place? That is my biggest concern. Anything that has to do with the heart, the head, or the heat should be a part of the emergency action planning. And part of that emergency action planning is the utilization and accessibility of an AED (defibrillator).”

“All of us should also have the skills of providing CPR because that can be life-saving,” Mahata added. “Because a quick response means a quick recovery. Those first five minutes are the key to recovery.”

