Ozark License Bureau reopens following building collapse on square

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark License Bureau reopened after a nearby building collapsed on the square.

The Adventure Coffee building collapsed on December 29 near First Street and Church. The collapse damaged several lofts above the coffee shop.

Investigators closed nearby businesses, including the license bureau, for safety precautions. The director of the license bureau says the barricades in front of the building shouldn’t stop you if you need to do business.

Crews have cleaned up much of the damage from the building collapse on the street.

