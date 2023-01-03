Starbucks adds pistachio drink to winter menu

Starbucks now has two pistachio drinks on its winter menu.
Starbucks now has two pistachio drinks on its winter menu.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks launched its winter menu Tuesday with a new offering: the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew.

The handcrafted drink features cold brew with vanilla syrup, topped with pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown-buttery sprinkles.

The new item joins a returning seasonal fan-favorite - the Pistachio Latte, which was first introduced in 2021.

The winter menu also includes the return of the Red Velvet Loaf to the bakery case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field; game postponed by NFL
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
Christopher Storlie is wanted and considered armed and dangerous. The Missouri State Highway...
Missouri man accused of shooting at state trooper found dead in Florida
National and Seminole crash
Vehicle flips in Springfield morning crash
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Arkansas counties

Latest News

Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
McCarthy promises ‘battle’ to be speaker as Congress opens
The suspect in the University of Idaho student killings arrives at a Monroe County, Pa.,...
RAW: Idaho students' slaying suspect arrives for hearing
Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
McCarthy discusses House Speaker vote
This image provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows financier Jeffrey...
US Virgin Islands fires attorney general in Epstein cases
This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber...
Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday