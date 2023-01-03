TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic near U.S. 65 - I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash has slowed traffic near I-44 and U.S. 65 in Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash in the southbound lanes of U.S. 65 north of I-44 near Valley Water Mill Road. Crews closed both lanes of traffic.

MoDOT is diverting traffic off of U.S. 65 to Farm Road 94.

