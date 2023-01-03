TRAFFIC ALERT: Injury crash slows traffic on I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An injury crash has slowed traffic on I-44 in Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of I-44 past the exit for U.S. 65. The crash blocked both westbound traffic lanes. We are awaiting word on the severity of the injuries.

MoDOT estimates traffic tie-ups to last more than one hour.

