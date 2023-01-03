TRAFFIC ALERT: Injury crash slows traffic on I-44 in Springfield

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An injury crash has slowed traffic on I-44 in Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of I-44 past the exit for U.S. 65. The crash blocked both westbound traffic lanes. We are awaiting word on the severity of the injuries.

MoDOT estimates traffic tie-ups to last more than one hour.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field; game postponed by NFL
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
Christopher Storlie is wanted and considered armed and dangerous. The Missouri State Highway...
Missouri man accused of shooting at state trooper found dead in Florida
National and Seminole crash
Vehicle flips in Springfield morning crash
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Driver dies, 2 others injured in crash on U.S. 65 near I-44 in Springfield

Latest News

What parents should know about athletes and the potential of sudden cardiac arrest
Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Missouri’s 44th attorney general during a ceremony in the...
Andrew Bailey sworn in as new Missouri AG
Ozark License Bureau reopens following building collapse on square.
Ozark License Bureau reopens following building collapse on square
Ozark License Bureau reopens following building collapse on square