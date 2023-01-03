What Missouri’s new Congressmen can expect on their first day

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New members of the 118th Congress will take to the floor for the first time at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. in 2023.

Missouri’s Eric Schmitt will start his first term in the Senate alongside Senator Josh Hawley, taking the place of former Senator Roy Blunt who chose not to run for reelection.

In the house, Missouri has 8 Representatives. Incumbents kept all of their seats in the recent election but two seats were vacated by Representatives who chose to run for Blunt’s Senate seat. In Missouri’s 4th district, which includes the Kansas City area and Lebanon, Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler was replaced by Republican Mark Alford. In district 7, which includes Springfield, Joplin and Branson, Eric Burlison was elected to replace former Representative Billy Long.

As is the standard order of events in the House of Representatives, House officers are assigned on the first day; those posts include the Clerk, the Chief Administrative Officer, the Sergeant at Arms, and the Chaplain.

Congressmen will say the Pledge of Allegience and do a roll call. Nominates will be made and the Speaker of the House will be elected. Then, members will take the oath of office.

Once those things are complete, House and Senate leaders will call the President to let them know they’re ready to start work for the session.

The House will review the rules and both chambers will carry on with other opening day events.

On Thursday, Governor Parson will host the annual Governor’s Prayer Breakfast to kickoff the start of the 2023 Legislative Session.

