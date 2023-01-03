Where to find your tornado shelters when weather gets severe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When the weather turns severe you may need to rush to a safe place in your home, or go to the nearest storm shelter.

Springfield Public Schools and Nixa Schools operate most of the storm shelters around the Springfield area.

Travis Shaw, executive director of operations at SPS, and Zac Rantz, Nixa Public Schools spokesperson, said the shelters work.

“They are effective up to an EF5 Tornado 250 mile an hour winds,” said Shaw.

“Our team is ready to go and they’re ready to take action if we get anything,” said Rantz.

They both said shelters are open anytime there is a threat of tornadoes.

“They’re always equipped with people there somebody to open that facility,” said Shaw.

“Public ones are open 24/7 365,” said Rantz.

SPS has 13 storm shelters and Nixa has four. There are differences in how they open. For SPS, shelters open when there is a Tornado watch, and closes when that ends. For a tornado warning, SPS opens the shelters immediately, and stay open for 10 minutes, then the doors lock. They can also lock the doors remotely if there is danger, close by.

For Nixa, their doors are open 24/7 when a watch or warning happens. They only lock doors if a tornado is getting dangerously close. The director of the Emergency Management for Springfield-Greene County, Larry Woods, said the tornado shelters are better than your basement.

“They’re very effective, properly constructed,” said Woods. “Very effective against any type of high wind event.”

Emergency managers said these shelters are supposed to be for people inside a half mile away.

Shaw and Rantz said if you are close, use them.

“You don’t have a lot of time to react, just making sure that you plan ahead is the best,” said Rantz.

“It’s definitely a safety net for people, not knowing what their home situation is, like how safe that situation is if they don’t have basements,” said Shaw.

The emergency management director tells KY3 if you can’t get into a shelter, go to your basement, under a table. If you don’t have one, go to the place where you have the most walls around you.

