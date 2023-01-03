On Your Side: What to buy in January

By Ashley Reynolds
Jan. 3, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There are deals to be had this month. On Your Side is watching your wallet. Here’s what to buy and save money.

Buy Tax Software:

If you do your taxes, buy your tax software now. Even though the April deadline seems far away, it will be here before you know it. There are early bird deals. Or set aside money now if you plan to hire a pro.

Buy a High-End TV:

You know Black Friday is the best day to buy a basic TV. If you want a high-end screen, buy it right before the Super Bowl at the end of this month. It’s the best time to buy a TV with bells and whistles.

Buy Workout Equipment:

You won’t see prices this low on workout equipment until June. If you don’t regularly exercise, consider buying used. This might help you decide if a treadmill is a workout buddy or a place to dry clothes.

Join a Gym:

The last week of January is the best time to join a gym. Don’t rush. Take your time. Read the fine print on the contract. Gyms want to reach quotas, and you might be successful with a bit of negotiation. Ask for a free trial offer, a free class, or, if you can, bring a buddy. Ask for a discount, like military, teacher, student,t or senior.

Plan Presidents Day Sales:

Those start next month. It will be the best time of the year to buy big appliances like refrigerators, washers, and dryers. The same goes for mattresses.

Order Valentine’s Day Flowers:

Order Valentine’s Day roses now. Or you’ll pay top dollar in a few weeks. While you’re at it, make dinner reservations now too.

