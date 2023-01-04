Arkansas Game and Fish warn of avian flu impact on birds

NEWPORT, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Arkansas Game and Fish is warning hunters to stay vigilant as cases of avian flu increase in the state.

In Newport, a farm owner found more than 75 dead snow geese in a nearby reservoir he said most likely died from avian flu.

“It’s not uncommon to see big snow geese feed or roast and then the next morning you find 4 or 5 dead birds, but just seeing them in the numbers that we were seeing is alarming,” said Dustin Roddy.

Arkansas Game and Fish has reported several cases of bird flu in the central part of the state, now warning hunters to be on the lookout.

Officials said if the spread increases it could cost domestic poultry production billions and if it spreads to wildlife, it could have an impact on hunting.

You can read more about this story on content partner KARK’s website.

