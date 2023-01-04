Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s official portrait unveiled

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and first lady Susan Hutchinson look on as their granddaughter,...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and first lady Susan Hutchinson look on as their granddaughter, Jaella Wengel, left, and daughter, Sarah Wengel, center, unveil the governor's official portrait on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Hutchinson will leave office on Jan. 10 after serving eight years as governor. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)(Andrew DeMillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s official portrait was unveiled on Tuesday as the Republican prepares to leave office and is considering a run for president.

Hutchinson and First Lady Susan Hutchinson looked on as their daughter Sarah Wengel and granddaughter Jaella Wengel unveiled the portrait, which will hang at the state Capitol.

“I like it. I hope you all like it, because you’re stuck with it for a long time,” Hutchinson joked after the unveiling.

Hutchinson leaves office on Jan. 10 due to term limits after serving eight years as governor. He’s being succeeded by former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who will be the first woman to serve as the state’s governor.

Painted by New Orleans artist Michael Deas, the portrait shows Hutchinson smiling and standing over his office chair with the Arkansas and U.S. flags in the background.

“I intentionally wanted to stand because I wanted to reflect certain characteristics of me,” Hutchinson said at a news conference after the portrait was unveiled. “And, as you know, we hit the ground running.”

It will hang in the governor’s conference room, where governors typically hold news conferences and bill signings. It will replace the portrait of Hutchinson’s Democratic predecessor Mike Beebe, which will be displayed in another part of the Capitol.

A portrait of Sanders’ father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, is also on display in the state Capitol’s rotunda.

Hutchinson is considering whether to seek the Republican presidential nomination next year. He has said he’ll decide early this year on whether to mount a bid.

“I want to make a very measured decision, I want to listen to a lot of people, I want to be able to test the level of financial support for one of the biggest challenges that our country faces and that I would face if I did do that,” Hutchinson told reporters.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field; game postponed by NFL
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Driver dies, 2 others injured in crash on U.S. 65 near I-44 in Springfield
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
Christopher Storlie is wanted and considered armed and dangerous. The Missouri State Highway...
Missouri man accused of shooting at state trooper found dead in Florida
National and Seminole crash
Vehicle flips in Springfield morning crash

Latest News

trash can
Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup
Officers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of I-44 past the exit for U.S. 65.
Police report multiple vehicles involved in wrong-way crash on I-44 in Springfield
(Jeremy S. Weis/Federal Public Defender Office via AP, File)
Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing
Temperatures will return to near average for Wednesday and Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Briefly cooler through the near term