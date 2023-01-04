Attorneys say charges dismissed against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent in attempted hitman hiring case

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Attorneys say the Camden County prosecutor has dropped all charges against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her former mother-in-law

Leigh Ann Bauman, of Lake Ozark, faced a conspiracy to commit a murder charge. A judge had scheduled Bauman’s trial for February. KY3 News has asked for comment from the new Camden County prosecutor regarding the case or if there are plans to refile charges in the case.

Investigators say Bauman told a witness her ex-mother-in-law was the reason there was a strain in Bauman’s relationship with her daughter. Investigators say Bauman believed her ex-husband and ex-mother-in-law were going to take Bauman to court for full custody of the children. Investigators say a text message from Bauman to her children read, “your grandmother will die.”

Bauman’s attorneys issued her statement to KY3 News:

“Thanks to Camden County for recognizing that I never intended anyone actual harm. My daughters are the most important people in my life. I am sad for this and my other mistakes as a mother and the impact on them. I cannot thank my ex-mother in law enough for continuing to be a rock in their lives.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol handled the investigation while the case.

