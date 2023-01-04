CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Greene County on child endangerment charges

Investigators tell KY3 Dawn Nicole Thomas is likely hiding out in the Springfield area.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Dawn Nicole Thomas, 42
Dawn Nicole Thomas, 42(Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted in Greene County on four counts of child endangerment. Two of the charges involve drugs. 42-year-old Dawn Nicole Thomas didn’t show up for court in December. Police say she’s likely hiding out in the Springfield area.

Investigators describe Thomas as approximately 5′8″ tall, 160 pounds, with brown/black hair and brown eyes. She has “baby girl” tattooed on her right arm. If you’ve see this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to her arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field; game postponed by NFL
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Driver dies, 2 others injured in crash on U.S. 65 near I-44 in Springfield
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in...
Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snow plow accident
Christopher Storlie is wanted and considered armed and dangerous. The Missouri State Highway...
Missouri man accused of shooting at state trooper found dead in Florida
National and Seminole crash
Vehicle flips in Springfield morning crash

Latest News

Officers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of I-44 past the exit for U.S. 65.
Six hurt when five vehicles were involved in wrong-way crash on I-44 in Springfield
trash can
Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and first lady Susan Hutchinson look on as their granddaughter,...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s official portrait unveiled
(Jeremy S. Weis/Federal Public Defender Office via AP, File)
Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing