CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Greene County on child endangerment charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Dawn Nicole Thomas, 42 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted in Greene County on four counts of child endangerment. Two of the charges involve drugs. 42-year-old Dawn Nicole Thomas didn’t show up for court in December. Police say she’s likely hiding out in the Springfield area.

Investigators describe Thomas as approximately 5′8″ tall, 160 pounds, with brown/black hair and brown eyes. She has “baby girl” tattooed on her right arm. If you’ve see this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to her arrest.

