Fair Grove Fire Protection District works to clean up mess after water pipe bursts

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A Fair Grove Fire station is cleaning up damage after a pipe burst during the brutally cold temperatures in December.

The district received a call on December 27, saying it looked like “water was running off the bottom of the bays” of Station 3. Chief Randall Hoskins says he knew it was a pipe burst because of the cold outside temperature.

“There was water running down from the ceiling, there was water running out the outlets, [and] water running out the light switches,” Hoskins says.

They estimate around 14,400 gallons around 12 hours. For reference, that is enough water to fill more than 20 fire trucks.

Station three serves those north of Fair Grove. Volunteers primarily run it. No full-time staff has offices inside the building. Part of the station, including a bathroom and the community room, used as a local polling station, is a complete loss. It could take months to clean up the mess.

It says the insurance company came out last week to look at the damage. The district is waiting to hear back for a total price estimate of the damages. Depending on the damage, taxpayers could feel the impact in their pockets.

“There will be some financial burden,” Hoskins says. “Fortunately, we are covered by insurance, but any sort of claim as big as this is going to cause increases to our insurance premiums. So, while we imagine the impact will be minimal, we can’t say for sure there won’t be an impact.”

The building itself is insured for $500,000. Hoskins says it was one of those situations that couldn’t be prevented.

“Yeah, and we had done everything we have told people to do,” he says. “It was just cold.”

Hoskins says there will not be any impact on service times, and non of their firetrucks were damaged. They will still run calls through the station.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Driver dies, 2 others injured in crash on U.S. 65 near I-44 in Springfield
Officers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of I-44 past the exit for U.S. 65.
6 hurt in wrong-way crash on I-44 in Springfield involving 5 vehicles
Buffalo Bills reaction
KC Chiefs react to collapse of Buffalo Bills player
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field; game postponed by NFL
trash can
Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup

Latest News

New law in Missouri centered on the homeless has agencies asking for changes
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Chiefs activate WR Mecole Hardman off injured reserve
Temperatures will be significantly cooler than yesterday with highs in the 40s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Weather Pattern
State Highway 86/Ridgedale, Mo.
Several transportation projects in the Ozarks selected for new cost-share program