Michigan university releases annual Banished Words List

Lake Superior State University File Image
Lake Superior State University File Image(WLUC)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lake Superior State University in northern Michigan released its Banished Words List of 2023. The list was released on New Year’s Eve and it’s gained national attention in recent years for its on-the-nose deductions.

The school says the list is made up of what they consider “imprecise, trite, and meaningless words,” that people should stop using in the new year.

More than 1500 words or phrases were nominated for the list from contributors in the U.S. and around the world. Ten words make the cut:

1. GOAT

2. Inflection Point

3. Quiet Quitting

4. Gaslighting

5. Moving Forward

6. Amazing

7. Does that make sense?

8. Irregardless

9. Absolutely

10. It is what it is

LSSU started compiling their annual banished words list in 1976, and later copyrighted it.

