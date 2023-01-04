Michigan university releases annual Banished Words List

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lake Superior State University in northern Michigan released its Banished Words List of 2023. The list was released on New Year’s Eve and it’s gained national attention in recent years for its on-the-nose deductions.

The school says the list is made up of what they consider “imprecise, trite, and meaningless words,” that people should stop using in the new year.

More than 1500 words or phrases were nominated for the list from contributors in the U.S. and around the world. Ten words make the cut:

1. GOAT

2. Inflection Point

3. Quiet Quitting

4. Gaslighting

5. Moving Forward

6. Amazing

7. Does that make sense?

8. Irregardless

9. Absolutely

10. It is what it is

LSSU started compiling their annual banished words list in 1976, and later copyrighted it.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.