Police arrest man in Nixa, Mo., wanted on a warrant for a probation violation

After a short standoff, police arrested a Nixa man wanted on a warrant for a felony probation violation.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - After a short standoff, police arrested a Nixa man wanted on a warrant for a felony probation violation.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers tried to serve the warrant to a man in the 700 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Investigators say the man would not come to the door when police knocked. Officers waited to receive a warrant to enter the home. They arrested the man without incident inside the house.

School leaders at Nixa Junior High placed the school in secure mode.

