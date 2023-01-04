Polk County, Mo., woman faces charges involving death of her child

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A grand jury indicted a Polk County woman in the death of a child.

Ashley Cameron faces charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

The child, 13, died in February 2021. Investigators say Cameron failed to get medical care for the child for a treatable illness, resulting in the death.

A judge set Cameron’s bond at $100,000. A Dallas County grand jury handed up the indictment.

