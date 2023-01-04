Springfield lawmakers discuss priorities for Missouri’s 2023 legislative session

(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers will begin the new legislative session on Wednesday. Some of the topics include education and gun violence.

Democrats are the minority in the statehouse and the state senate. Democrat leaders say they are focused on improving legislation and fighting against passing legislation that they feel is not in the best interest of all Missourians.

State Representative Betsy Fogle says she will fight against privatizing education and defunding schools. After the school shooting that occurred last year in St.Louis, lawmakers are open to having conversations about gun violence prevention.

“I think, for the first time, some of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle have been willing to have a conversation about gun violence prevention,” said State Rep. Betsy Fogle. “It’ll be interesting to you as we head back to this session to see if any of those intentions become reality. I know it’s a very sensitive subject, and people on both sides are very passionate about what we do when it comes to guns and the Second Amendment here in Missouri. I think that there is a way of navigating that, so both sides walk away happy.”

Republicans are focusing on building on last year’s progress. After investing in infrastructure, education, and workforce development, republicans believe this is helping Missouri grow stronger. One of the priorities is education. Focusing on increasing transportation services, teacher pay, and safety. Regarding gun violence, Republicans believe it starts with supporting law enforcement.

“It goes back to supporting law enforcement in our communities and ensuring that they have all the necessary equipment expertise training that we can, you know, that we can support them with,” said Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough. “I know we put some capital investments into training facilities for law enforcement agencies around the state last year. I’ll let you see more of that moving forward.”

Another key topic will be the budget. Missouri is expected to have some extra dollars from revenue growth and federal pandemic money. The governor is expected to announce his priorities for the budget during the state of the State address next month.

