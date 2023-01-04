State representative files legislation to legalize sports betting in Missouri

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - State Representative Phil Christofanelli (R-St. Peters) has filed legislation in an effort to get sports betting legalized in Missouri.

According to a press release, “HB 581 . . . would provide a legal avenue for Missourians to bet on sports online and in casinos.”

The press release notes that neighboring states have legalized sports betting since a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 lifted a nationwide ban on it (Nevada was an exception to that ban).

During the past three legislative sessions, Christofanelli filed legislation regarding sports betting and those pieces of legislation passed out of the House. This year, he hopes it will finally cross the finish line.

“Sports betting in Missouri is already happening,” Christofanelli said. “Missourians frequently cross state lines to place bets or go through online avenues that don’t bring the state any revenue. Legalizing sports betting is a common-sense issue. I hope this is the year we can get this done so we can give Missourians more personal freedom and bring more revenue to our state.”

Under his bill, Missouri would have a tax rate of 10%. Casinos would pay that tax, not bettors. The press release says this “would make the state competitive with its neighbors.”

Also, sportsbooks wouldn’t be required to use official league data.

Furthermore, the bills lays out funding to help treat those living with an addiction to gambling.

“The legislation now awaits assignment to committee for further discussion,” the press release said.

