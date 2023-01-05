Amid everything, Chiefs try to focus on preparing for Raiders

"We just listened and played it by ear with what the league has told us," Head Coach Andy Reid...
"We just listened and played it by ear with what the league has told us," Head Coach Andy Reid said. "So, we go forward and we practiced, and we’re doing our thing.”(KCTV5 News)
By Adam Orduna
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It has been a hard few days after everyone saw the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Everything football really took a back seat out of respect for Hamlin and his health.

However, with the NFL playoffs around the corner, the question still remains: What happens with the scheduling now that there’s only one game left in the regular season?

“In this case, you’re listening to whatever the league office gives you,” Head Coach Andy Reid said. “We trust their decision-making. We just listened and played it by ear with what the league has told us. So, we go forward and we practiced, and we’re doing our thing.”

The Raiders will have a little bit of a different look and feel to them, as Jarrett Stidham will be the signal caller instead of Derek Carr.

Meanwhile, for the Chiefs, this season finale matchup still holds a lot of weight.

“He’s super confident,” Juan Thornhill said. “You would think that -- since he’s a backup -- that he would come in and be a little shaky, but I watched the game last week and he stepped up and played a heck of a game. I think he played one of the best games, probably, they have had all season. I think he can control it and he can move the ball. We just have to focus in and show up to play, because the Raiders are a really good team.”

Andy Reid also addressed player personnel updates. At the receiver position, rookie Skyy Moore was limited at practice due to a cut on his hand that happened during the Broncos game.

Kicker Harrison Butker has been dealing with back spasms, so the Chiefs could be bringing in a replacement kicker.

So, Reid and GM Brett Veach have a lot to sort through in a short amount of time.

Also on KCTV5.com:

WR Mecole Hardman activated after 8-game absence

NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves

Sports psychologist offers advice on how to cope after watching Hamlin’s collapse

Doctors: Suspected cause of Bills player’s collapse is most common in youth baseball

Owner of Bills backer bar in KC metro fights back tears recalling moment of Hamlin’s injury

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Driver dies, 2 others injured in crash on U.S. 65 near I-44 in Springfield
Officers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of I-44 past the exit for U.S. 65.
6 hurt in wrong-way crash on I-44 in Springfield involving 5 vehicles
Buffalo Bills reaction
KC Chiefs react to collapse of Buffalo Bills player
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Attorneys say charges dismissed against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent in attempted hitman hiring case
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field; game postponed by NFL

Latest News

We are now hearing from the Chiefs after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was tragically injured...
Kansas City Chiefs share thoughts following Damar Hamlin’s tragic injury
Arrowhead Stadium was lit up in blue and red on Wednesday evening as Bills safety Damar Hamlin...
Arrowhead lit blue and red as Damar Hamlin’s ‘condition improves’
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
Chiefs activate WR Mecole Hardman off injured reserve
FILE - People line up to make sports bets at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City, N.J., March...
State representative files legislation to legalize sports betting in Missouri