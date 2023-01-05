Amid everything, Chiefs try to focus on preparing for Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It has been a hard few days after everyone saw the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Everything football really took a back seat out of respect for Hamlin and his health.

However, with the NFL playoffs around the corner, the question still remains: What happens with the scheduling now that there’s only one game left in the regular season?

“In this case, you’re listening to whatever the league office gives you,” Head Coach Andy Reid said. “We trust their decision-making. We just listened and played it by ear with what the league has told us. So, we go forward and we practiced, and we’re doing our thing.”

The Raiders will have a little bit of a different look and feel to them, as Jarrett Stidham will be the signal caller instead of Derek Carr.

Meanwhile, for the Chiefs, this season finale matchup still holds a lot of weight.

“He’s super confident,” Juan Thornhill said. “You would think that -- since he’s a backup -- that he would come in and be a little shaky, but I watched the game last week and he stepped up and played a heck of a game. I think he played one of the best games, probably, they have had all season. I think he can control it and he can move the ball. We just have to focus in and show up to play, because the Raiders are a really good team.”

Andy Reid also addressed player personnel updates. At the receiver position, rookie Skyy Moore was limited at practice due to a cut on his hand that happened during the Broncos game.

Kicker Harrison Butker has been dealing with back spasms, so the Chiefs could be bringing in a replacement kicker.

So, Reid and GM Brett Veach have a lot to sort through in a short amount of time.

