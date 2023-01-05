Christian County Prosecutor’s Office releases ruling on deadly officer-involved shooting from September

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The former Christian County prosecutor ruled the actions of officers involved in a deadly shooting in September as justified. The office released the findings on Thursday.

Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, died in the incident on September 24. Shafer died from a gunshot wound to the head. Bailey died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The prosecuting office says former prosecutor Amy Fite made the ruling before she left office.

The incident began as officers attempted a traffic stop in Ozark of a suspected drunken driver near U.S. 65 and State Highway 14 around 3 a.m. The driver, Shafer, did not stop. The Ozark Police Department officer did not pursue the vehicle. Investigators say the officer relayed the information to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

Christian County deputies located the driver in the Highlandville area and attempted a traffic stop. Investigators say Shafer did not stop, and a pursuit was initiated. Christian County deputies performed a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver after investigators said the driver attempted to run over a deputy. Investigators say the suspects would not comply with orders to get out of the vehicle. They say Shafer appeared out of the driver’s side window with a firearm. Officers from the Christian County Sheriff’s Officer, Nixa Police Department, and the Ozark Police Department fired their weapons, hitting and killing both.

The Christian County Prosecuting Office released this statement to KY3 News.

The Christian County Prosecuting Attorney holds the responsibility of reviewing critical incidents involving the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers resulting in serious physical injury or death of a suspect. The Christian County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office independently reviews all evidence related to the incident to determine if the use of force was justified under the circumstances. Last week Prosecuting Attorney Amy Fite reviewed an officer-involved shooting that occurred on September 24, 2022, resulting in the death of Timothy Shafer and Donna Bailey. Following a review of evidence related to the incident, it was determined that the law enforcement officers involved acted reasonably, and the use of deadly force was justified under the circumstances.

The Sheriff’s Critical Incident Team (SCIT) investigated the incident. The SCIT includes the sheriffs of Greene County, Christian County, Webster County, and Lawrence County.

