Driver dies in crash in Christian County, Mo.

BRUNER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Christian County.

The patrol identified the victim as Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson, Mo. Troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 14 east of Bruner on Thursday around 10 a.m.

Investigators say his vehicle drove off the roadway, striking a tree. Baker died at the scene.

