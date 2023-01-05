Greene County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of retired K9 Athos

Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired K9 Athos. The dog passed away on Wednesday at the age of eight.

Athos sniffed out narcotics while also assisting deputies in suspect apprehensions and evidence searches. He worked closely with the sheriff’s office’s S.W.A.T. The dog also made appearances on Live P.D.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office remembered Athos through this obituary below.

