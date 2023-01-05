Homeowner shoots, holds intruder at gunpoint before deputies arrive: sheriff’s office

Authorities in Texas say a homeowner shot an intruder earlier this week.
Authorities in Texas say a homeowner shot an intruder earlier this week.(File image | tillsonburg via Canva)
By KWTX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a homeowner shot an intruder and held the person at gunpoint before they arrived.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to a residence at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday regarding an attempted burglary.

KWTX reports arriving deputies found a man lying on the sidewalk in front of a house with the homeowner holding the suspect at gunpoint.

According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowner was disarmed, and deputies rendered first aid to the suspect who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The homeowner reportedly told deputies the intruder rammed his vehicle through a locked gate and approached the residence’s front door “aggressively” while attempting to break in.

The sheriff’s office identified the intruder as William Strauser. He was booked on charges of attempted burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Deputies said the homeowner and intruder appeared to know each other and the incident was not considered to be a random burglary attempt.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Driver dies, 2 others injured in crash on U.S. 65 near I-44 in Springfield
Officers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of I-44 past the exit for U.S. 65.
6 hurt in wrong-way crash on I-44 in Springfield involving 5 vehicles
Buffalo Bills reaction
KC Chiefs react to collapse of Buffalo Bills player
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Attorneys say charges dismissed against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent in attempted hitman hiring case
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field; game postponed by NFL

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 6,300 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 750+ daily new cases
Moore scores 19, Missouri State downs Evansville
Welcome Inn
Springfield city ordinance could help increase safety at area motels
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
GOP’s McCarthy rejected for House speaker — again and again
Fact Finders: Responding to unwanted telemarketing calls