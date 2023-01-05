Iowa woman believed to be oldest in US dies at 115 years old

Born in 1907 in west-central Iowa's Calhoun County, Bessie Laurena Hendricks was alive to...
Born in 1907 in west-central Iowa's Calhoun County, Bessie Laurena Hendricks was alive to witness news of the sinking of the Titanic, World War I and II, the Great Depression and both the Spanish flu and COVID-19 pandemics.(Source: KCBD Graphic)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the U.S. has died at the age of 115.

Bessie Laurena Hendricks, of Lake City, died Tuesday at the Shady Oaks Care Center, according to Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City. Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday at the home on Nov. 7 and was listed last year by the Los Angeles-based Gerontology Research Group as the country’s oldest living person until her death.

Born in 1907 in west-central Iowa’s Calhoun County, Hendricks was alive to witness news of the sinking of the Titanic, World War I and II, the Great Depression and both the Spanish flu and COVID-19 pandemics. She was a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse there and the mother of five children, according to the Des Moines Register. She is survived by three of her children.

A funeral service for Hendricks will be held at Lampe & Powers Funeral Home on Saturday.

The Gerontology Research Group reports that Hendrick’s death leaves 114-year-old Edie Ceccarelli of California as the country’s oldest living person.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Attorneys say charges dismissed against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent in attempted hitman hiring case
trash can
Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup
Officers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of I-44 past the exit for U.S. 65.
6 hurt in wrong-way crash on I-44 in Springfield involving 5 vehicles
Mary Mast/Benton County, Mo. Jail
Mother of Benton County, Mo., child killed in December 2020 enters guilty plea
Springfield police arrested Dawn Nicole Thomas on January 4, 2023 based on a tip.
CRIME STOPPERS UPDATE: Springfield police arrest woman charged with child endangerment

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills: Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a crash Wednesday around 4:30 p.m....
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into home
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Housemate of slain Idaho students saw man in black
Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
House stalemate still holds back choice of a new speaker
Former DC Officer Michael Fanone joins members of Congress to denounce political violence ahead...
Former DC officer speaks at political violence event